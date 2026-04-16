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Bindi Foyle  Buys 3,761 Shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Hilton Food Group logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Director Bindi Foyle bought 3,761 shares of Hilton Food Group at GBX 529 per share on April 15, a purchase valued at approximately £19,895.69.
  • Analyst view mixed: Berenberg upgraded its target from GBX 740 to GBX 790 and rated the stock "buy," but the MarketBeat consensus remains a "Hold" with an average target of GBX 666.67.
  • Valuation and financials: Hilton Food Group has a market cap of £477.67m and a low P/E of 6.08, but slim net margins (1.14%) and high leverage (debt-to-equity 129.90) suggest profitability and balance-sheet risks despite the cheap multiple.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hilton Food Group.

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG - Get Free Report) insider Bindi Foyle  bought 3,761 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 529 per share, with a total value of £19,895.69.

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of HFG opened at GBX 531 on Thursday. Hilton Food Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 447.89 and a 12 month high of GBX 914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 512.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 537.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £477.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.90.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 52.70 EPS for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of GBX 421.46 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Food Group plc will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 740 to GBX 790 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 666.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Food Group

About Hilton Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world. We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals. We also offer a range of supply chain service expertise and solutions through our investment in innovative, leading technology such as Foods Connected, Agito Group and Cellular Agriculture Ltd. We are a business of over 7,000 employees, operating from 24 technologically advanced food processing, packing and logistics facilities across 19 markets in Europe, Asia Pacific and North America.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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