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Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Bio-Rad Laboratories logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $294.68 and traded as low as $277.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $277.00, with a volume of 2 shares.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.4%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $272.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of innovative products and systems that serve the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Life Science, which delivers instruments, consumables and software for research applications, and Clinical Diagnostics, which offers quality control materials and reagent systems for blood typing, immunology and molecular testing. Bio-Rad's product portfolio supports a wide range of applications, including protein analysis, gene expression, cell biology and digital PCR.

In the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad develops and markets technologies such as electrophoresis and imaging systems, chromatography instruments, laboratory consumables and software platforms that streamline experimental workflows.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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