BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wedbush

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Wedbush's price objective suggests a potential upside of 142.91% from the company's current price.

BCRX has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.40.

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BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,159. The company's 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($3.04). The firm had revenue of $156.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 30.16%.The firm's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Alane P. Barnes sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $1,372,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,432.45. This represents a 27.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $123,452,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 159.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 12,169,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $92,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7,807.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,404,386 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $57,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310,745 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $24,668,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,329,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More BioCryst Pharmaceuticals News

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BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel, oral small‐molecule medicines for rare and serious diseases. Since its founding in 1986, the company has leveraged structure‐based drug design to advance a pipeline of targeted therapeutics designed to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than just treat symptoms.

The company's first commercial product, Orladeyo (berotralstat), is an oral kallikrein inhibitor approved for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in both the United States and Europe.

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