Biogen (BIIB) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.13 per share and revenue of $2.4582 billion for the quarter. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.81%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Biogen to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Biogen Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $203.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Biogen has a 52-week low of $123.38 and a 52-week high of $219.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Biogen from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $201.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Biogen from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Biogen to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.57.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in Biogen by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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