Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $222.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $213.00 to $222.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price suggests a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BIIB. UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "reduce" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Biogen to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $212.88.

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Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $191.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.16. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $184.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.97. Biogen has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $202.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total transaction of $531,547.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,232.69. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Biogen by 417.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 1,233.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Biogen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — Biogen reported $3.57 non‑GAAP EPS on $2.48B revenue, driven by stronger sales across growth products. The earnings surprise and sales momentum are the primary drivers of the stock lift. Earnings Call Highlights

Q1 results materially beat expectations — Biogen reported $3.57 non‑GAAP EPS on $2.48B revenue, driven by stronger sales across growth products. The earnings surprise and sales momentum are the primary drivers of the stock lift. Positive Sentiment: Commercial momentum: in‑market sales cited for LEQEMBI and SKYCLARYS and a SPINRAZA high‑dose approval were highlighted on the call as drivers of near‑term growth and lifecycle extension. This helps the revenue outlook despite broader pressures. Call Summary

Commercial momentum: in‑market sales cited for LEQEMBI and SKYCLARYS and a SPINRAZA high‑dose approval were highlighted on the call as drivers of near‑term growth and lifecycle extension. This helps the revenue outlook despite broader pressures. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: TD Cowen initiated/maintained a Buy with a $215 price target (positive signal to investors) and Morgan Stanley raised its target to $200 (equal‑weight), both reinforcing market interest. TD Cowen Buy & PT MS PT Raise

Analyst support: TD Cowen initiated/maintained a Buy with a $215 price target (positive signal to investors) and Morgan Stanley raised its target to $200 (equal‑weight), both reinforcing market interest. Neutral Sentiment: Detailed coverage and transcripts of the call are available for deeper diligence — useful for investors parsing product-level trends and management commentary. Earnings Transcript

Detailed coverage and transcripts of the call are available for deeper diligence — useful for investors parsing product-level trends and management commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction notes: multiple outlets and screens point to a share uptick following the beat and pipeline/M&A updates; institutional activity and varied price targets mean sentiment is mixed but tilted positive for now. QuiverQuant Reaction

Market reaction notes: multiple outlets and screens point to a share uptick following the beat and pipeline/M&A updates; institutional activity and varied price targets mean sentiment is mixed but tilted positive for now. Negative Sentiment: Guidance trimmed — management lowered FY‑2026 EPS to $14.25–$15.25 to reflect acquisition/IPR&D charges tied to the pending Apellis transaction and other BD costs; that reduction (below consensus) is a key reason some investors are cautious despite the quarter beat. Reuters: Guidance Cut

Guidance trimmed — management lowered FY‑2026 EPS to $14.25–$15.25 to reflect acquisition/IPR&D charges tied to the pending Apellis transaction and other BD costs; that reduction (below consensus) is a key reason some investors are cautious despite the quarter beat. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term tradeoff: gains from the quarter could be muted if investors penalize one‑time M&A charges or worry about integration/approval risk around the Apellis deal; some analysts express mixed views on valuation after the rally. Valuation Discussion

Short‑term tradeoff: gains from the quarter could be muted if investors penalize one‑time M&A charges or worry about integration/approval risk around the Apellis deal; some analysts express mixed views on valuation after the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated item: a report about Giant Biogene (HK:2367) changing auditors is not related to Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and should not affect BIIB fundamentals. Giant Biogene Auditor Change

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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