Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.62, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Biogen updated its FY 2026 guidance to 14.250-15.250 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Biogen's conference call:

Strong Q1 results: Total revenue was $2.5B (+2% YoY) with GAAP diluted EPS of $2.15 (+31% YoY), non‑GAAP EPS of $3.57 (+18% YoY), and $594M free cash flow, ending the quarter with $4.7B cash and $1.5B net debt.

Total revenue was (+2% YoY) with GAAP diluted EPS of (+31% YoY), non‑GAAP EPS of (+18% YoY), and free cash flow, ending the quarter with cash and net debt. Apellis acquisition to expand growth portfolio: The pending deal (expected close Q2) brings two marketed medicines, Syfovre and Empaveli , which management says will materially bolster Biogen’s top‑line and be accretive to non‑GAAP EPS in 2027.

The pending deal (expected close Q2) brings two marketed medicines, and , which management says will materially bolster Biogen’s top‑line and be accretive to non‑GAAP EPS in 2027. Near‑term financial/headwinds from deals and charges: Management expects acquired IPR&D charges (≈ $34M in Q1 and ≈ $145M in Q2, ~ $0.80 EPS impact) plus funding the Apellis purchase with $3.6B cash and $2B borrowings and an estimated ~ $120–130M impact to non‑GAAP other income in 2026.

Management expects acquired IPR&D charges (≈ in Q1 and ≈ in Q2, ~ EPS impact) plus funding the Apellis purchase with cash and borrowings and an estimated ~ impact to non‑GAAP other income in 2026. Multiple near‑term pipeline catalysts: Key readouts and milestones include a mid‑year BIIB080 (tau ASO) proof‑of‑concept, the May 24 PDUFA for subQ Leqembi initiation, phase III readouts for litifilimab (SLE/CLE) and felzartamab (AMR), plus STELLAR‑1 dosing for salanersen .

Key readouts and milestones include a mid‑year BIIB080 (tau ASO) proof‑of‑concept, the May 24 PDUFA for subQ Leqembi initiation, phase III readouts for (SLE/CLE) and (AMR), plus STELLAR‑1 dosing for . SMA and rare disease momentum: Spinraza High Dose approvals in the U.S., Japan and Europe have early conversion signals (e.g., ~20% in Germany) and, together with the salanersen program, strengthen Biogen’s SMA franchise and future commercial optionality.

Get Biogen alerts: Sign Up

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $12.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.48. 1,303,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,165. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $184.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $202.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,232.69. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 5,400 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Barclays began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Biogen from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Biogen from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Biogen from $165.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Biogen from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $211.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

Key Biogen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Biogen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Biogen wasn't on the list.

While Biogen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here