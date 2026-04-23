Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.30% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research set a $231.00 price objective on Biogen in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Biogen from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on Biogen from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "reduce" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Biogen from $165.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $211.31.

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Biogen Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $189.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 101,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,769. Biogen has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $202.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $185.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. The business's revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,232.69. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in Biogen by 417.9% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

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About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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