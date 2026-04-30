BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $25.6640 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $965.52 million, a PE ratio of -181.71 and a beta of 2.00. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $29.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 96,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $1,952,998.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,901.30. This trade represents a 46.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 99,641 shares of company stock worth $2,009,000 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180,824 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $125,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,972 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,932,191 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $95,080,000 after acquiring an additional 332,747 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2,399.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 248,474 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 238,533 shares during the last quarter. Heights Point Management LP acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $5,260,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,371 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioLife Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities set a $34.00 price objective on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLFS

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions NASDAQ: BLFS specializes in biopreservation and cold chain workflow solutions for cell and gene therapies, regenerative medicine and other advanced biologics. The company develops and markets proprietary cryopreservation media and technology platforms designed to maintain cell viability and functionality during processing, storage and transport. BioLife's product portfolio addresses critical steps in the manufacturing and distribution of cell-based products, helping life science researchers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers protect and preserve living cells.

The company's flagship offerings include CryoStor, a family of serum-free cryopreservation media; HypoThermosol, a hypothermic storage solution for short-term cell and tissue preservation; and the ThawSTAR system, an automated cell thawing instrument that delivers controlled and reproducible warming of frozen cell therapies.

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