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bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
bioMerieux logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume surged 232% as 577 shares changed hands mid-day (versus 174 previously) and the stock last traded at $77.38, down from a prior close of $81.59.
  • Analysts have trimmed ratings recently — Deutsche Bank cut bioMérieux from buy to hold and BNP Paribas Exane moved to neutral — leaving an average rating of Hold.
  • The share price sits well below its technicals (50‑day SMA $108.66 and 200‑day SMA $118.70), though the company shows low leverage (debt‑to‑equity 0.08) and solid liquidity (current ratio 2.39).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session's volume of 174 shares.The stock last traded at $77.38 and had previously closed at $81.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMXMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut bioMerieux from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of bioMerieux to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, bioMerieux currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on bioMerieux

bioMerieux Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

About bioMerieux

(Get Free Report)

bioMérieux is a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of diagnostic solutions that determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of assays and instruments for microbiological and immunoassay testing, including molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases, immunoassays for autoimmune and oncology markers, and traditional microbial identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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