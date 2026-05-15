BioStem Technologies Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

BioStem Technologies OTCMKTS: BSEM said its first quarter of 2026 marked a major shift in its business model following a late-January acquisition that moved the company’s focus from physician offices toward the hospital market.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jason Matuszewski called the quarter “a transformational period,” saying the acquisition added a portfolio of perinatal tissue allografts, an experienced sales organization, hospital customers and major group purchasing organization contracts. He said the transaction expanded BioStem’s addressable market and increased its exposure to commercially insured patient populations.

“Our strategic focus is now centered on the hospital channel, where we believe we can drive broader adoption and long-term growth,” Matuszewski said.

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Revenue Tops Prior Guidance, But Falls Sequentially

Chief Financial Officer Brandon Poe said first-quarter revenue totaled $6.1 million, down from $10.1 million in the prior quarter but above the company’s prior guidance range of $5 million to $6 million. Revenue was primarily driven by sales of Neox and Clarix products in the hospital market.

Hospital revenue was $5.4 million during the quarter, while physician office revenue was $772,000. Poe said the hospital revenue matched the performance of the acquired assets during the comparable 70-day period in the first quarter of 2025, adjusted for the Jan. 21 acquisition close date.

Gross profit was $3.8 million, representing a gross margin of 61%, compared with $9.8 million and a 97% margin in the prior period. Poe said the sequential margin decline reflected the shift toward Neox and Clarix products covered under a manufacturing supply agreement.

Operating expenses were $12.6 million, down from $17.3 million in the prior quarter. Poe said the decline was mainly due to bad debt expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025, partly offset by the acquired workforce and one-time expenses related to the acquisition and uplisting process.

BioStem ended the quarter with $13.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared with $29.5 million at the end of 2025. Poe said the decline primarily reflected the $15 million upfront purchase price paid for the acquisition.

Hospital Sales Force Expansion Underway

Chief Commercial Officer Barry Hassett said BioStem has expanded its direct sales team to 35 people from 18 at the time of the acquisition, while also adding a network of more than 30 independent sales agents. The company expects to reach at least 40 direct representatives by year-end.

Hassett said the team will target hospital call points across surgical and wound care applications, including orthopedics, women’s health, spine, urology, colorectal procedures and chronic wound care.

The company said all major GPO agreements from the acquired business have been reassigned to BioStem without disruption. Hassett said those agreements give the company access to hospital systems and other care settings, while also allowing BioStem to add its VENDAJE brand across existing contracts.

In the second quarter, BioStem plans to equip its hospital sales team with the expanded VENDAJE product portfolio, which management said could create incremental revenue opportunities within existing accounts.

Full-Year 2026 Guidance Initiated

BioStem initiated full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $25 million to $29 million. Poe said the forecast reflects the integration of the acquired hospital assets, ongoing disruption in the physician office market and the transformative nature of the acquisition.

Management expects the second quarter to represent the company’s first full quarter with the combined business and said it anticipates sequential growth during the year. Poe said revenue growth in the hospital business is expected to come from sales representative additions, productivity ramping, deeper use of GPO contracts and the introduction of BioRetain dry products to the hospital sales team.

Poe said the first quarter has historically been the softest quarter for the hospital business because many patients begin the year with fresh deductibles, leading to deferrals of elective procedures into later quarters. He said that second-half weighting may be more pronounced in 2026 as new sales hires ramp.

On the physician office side, Poe said CMS reimbursement changes continue to cause disruption. In response to an analyst question, management said clinicians remain cautious because of payment changes, audits and potential clawbacks, but the company still sees potential stabilization later in the year.

Manufacturing Transfer Seen as Margin Opportunity

BioStem said its manufacturing and supply agreement with BioTissue extends for up to 36 months after the acquisition close, providing product continuity during the transition. Matuszewski said the company’s objective is to complete a technology transfer and bring manufacturing of Neox and Clarix products in-house, targeting approximately 12 months after closing and remaining on track for the first half of 2027.

Management said bringing manufacturing in-house would eliminate a cost-plus markup under the current agreement, creating an estimated gross margin benefit of roughly 7.5 percentage points. Poe said that benefit would be partially offset by a 7% royalty on internally manufactured Neox and Clarix products, up to $15 million, but said internal efficiencies could provide additional upside over time.

During the question-and-answer session, Poe said margins could be “well above 60%” after the transfer, while noting that BioStem has achieved gross margins of about 85% with its existing VENDAJE business.

Uplisting and Product Pipeline Updates

Matuszewski said BioStem has confidentially submitted its Form 10 to the SEC after completing its 2024 and 2025 audits, calling it an important step toward the company’s goal of uplisting to Nasdaq. In response to a shareholder question, Poe said the filing was made in mid-April and that the company expected initial SEC comments “any day.”

BioStem also said it expects clearance of its first 510(k) product “in the near future,” followed by a planned launch in the second half of the year. Management said it is evaluating regulatory pathways, including 510(k) and biologics license application routes, as part of a longer-term strategy to move products beyond the current 361 HCT/P framework.

Matuszewski said BioStem expects 2026 to be “a year of execution and sequential improvement,” with the company focused on hospital utilization, sales force productivity, GPO penetration, product development and the planned manufacturing transfer.

About BioStem Technologies OTCMKTS: BSEM

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases. The company is also engages in the repackaging and distribution of active pharmaceutical ingredients and other pharmaceutical compounding supplies; and develops and markets nutraceutical products under the Dr.

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