BioSyent (CVE:RX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Get BioSyent alerts: Sign Up

BioSyent Stock Down 0.3%

BioSyent Inc. ( CVE:RX Get Free Report ) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.06 and traded as low as C$14.61. BioSyent shares last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 5,372 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$169.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.00.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia. It offers Tibella, a hormone replacement therapy consisting of tibolone; Inofolic, a natural health product to address polycystic ovarian syndrome symptoms; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by aging, menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; and Gelclair, a gel formulated to aid the pain or oral mucositis.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BioSyent, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BioSyent wasn't on the list.

While BioSyent currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here