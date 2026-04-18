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BioSyent (CVE:RX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
BioSyent logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares crossed below the 50-day moving average on Friday — the 50-day MA is C$15.06, the stock traded as low as C$14.61 and last traded at C$14.80 on volume of 5,372 shares (down ~0.3%).
  • Fundamentals show a 200-day MA of C$13.03, market capitalization C$169.28 million, P/E of 18.90 and beta of 1.00, with strong liquidity (current ratio 5.51, quick ratio 6.91) but a debt-to-equity of 2.03.
  • BioSyent is a pharmaceutical company marketing products for iron deficiency (FeraMAX line) and other treatments including Tibella, Inofolic, RepaGyn and Gelclair.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.06 and traded as low as C$14.61. BioSyent shares last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 5,372 shares.

BioSyent Stock Down 0.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$169.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.00.

About BioSyent

(Get Free Report)

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia. It offers Tibella, a hormone replacement therapy consisting of tibolone; Inofolic, a natural health product to address polycystic ovarian syndrome symptoms; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by aging, menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; and Gelclair, a gel formulated to aid the pain or oral mucositis.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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