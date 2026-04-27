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Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Bird Construction logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bird Construction hit a new 52‑week high — shares reached C$49.71 (last C$49.10) on Monday with about 72,108 shares traded.
  • Analysts raised targets and maintain a Buy consensus — multiple firms lifted price targets into roughly the C$44–C$52 range and MarketBeat shows a consensus "Buy" with an average target of C$49.13.
  • Key fundamentals and dividend — market cap C$2.65B, P/E ~55.6, quarterly EPS C$0.57 on C$877M revenue, and a monthly C$0.07 dividend (1.8% yield) with a high payout ratio (~97.7%).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$49.71 and last traded at C$49.10, with a volume of 72108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BDT. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$38.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$49.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bird Construction

Bird Construction Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.14.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.40%.The firm had revenue of C$877.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 2.7598533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Bird Construction's payout ratio is 97.67%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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