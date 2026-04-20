Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now - April 20th

IREN, TeraWulf, and Cipher Mining are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Bitcoin stocks" are publicly traded companies whose businesses or balance sheets are materially exposed to Bitcoin—examples include cryptocurrency miners, exchanges, custodial service providers, and firms that hold significant amounts of BTC. For investors, these equities provide a way to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price and ecosystem through regulated stock markets, but they carry additional company- and market-specific risks that can make their performance diverge from Bitcoin itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

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IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

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