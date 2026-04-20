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Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

IREN, TeraWulf, and Cipher Mining are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Bitcoin stocks" are publicly traded companies whose businesses or balance sheets are materially exposed to Bitcoin—examples include cryptocurrency miners, exchanges, custodial service providers, and firms that hold significant amounts of BTC. For investors, these equities provide a way to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price and ecosystem through regulated stock markets, but they carry additional company- and market-specific risks that can make their performance diverge from Bitcoin itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IREN Right Now?

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

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