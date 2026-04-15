Free Trial
→ Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
TeraWulf logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TeraWulf (WULF), IREN (IREN), and Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) are the three Bitcoin-linked stocks MarketBeat highlights today, each posting the highest dollar trading volume among Bitcoin stocks in recent days.
  • IREN (formerly Iris Energy) owns and operates Bitcoin mining data centers and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
  • Strategy Inc is a Bitcoin treasury company that offers securities for varying economic exposure to Bitcoin and provides AI-powered enterprise analytics; Bitcoin stocks generally give indirect, often highly volatile exposure to Bitcoin while carrying distinct company-specific risks.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of TeraWulf.

TeraWulf, IREN, and Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Bitcoin stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose business operations or balance sheets are closely tied to Bitcoin—for example miners, cryptocurrency exchanges, hardware suppliers, or firms that hold large Bitcoin reserves. For stock market investors they provide an indirect way to gain exposure to Bitcoin's price and ecosystem, often showing high correlation and volatility with Bitcoin while also carrying company-specific risks that differ from owning Bitcoin directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC)

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STRC

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in TeraWulf Right Now?

Before you consider TeraWulf, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TeraWulf wasn't on the list.

While TeraWulf currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
By Chris Markoch | April 9, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
By Thomas Hughes | April 9, 2026
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
These 10 AI Infrastructure Stocks Have 10x Potential (Bitcoin Miners Are Betting Big)
These 10 AI Infrastructure Stocks Have 10x Potential (Bitcoin Miners Are Betting Big)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines