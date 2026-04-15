Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today - April 15th

TeraWulf, IREN, and Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Bitcoin stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose business operations or balance sheets are closely tied to Bitcoin—for example miners, cryptocurrency exchanges, hardware suppliers, or firms that hold large Bitcoin reserves. For stock market investors they provide an indirect way to gain exposure to Bitcoin's price and ecosystem, often showing high correlation and volatility with Bitcoin while also carrying company-specific risks that differ from owning Bitcoin directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get TeraWulf alerts: Sign Up

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC)

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STRC

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TeraWulf, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TeraWulf wasn't on the list.

While TeraWulf currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here