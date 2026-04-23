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Bitcoin Stocks To Research - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener names IREN, TeraWulf (WULF), and BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) as the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, based on the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • “Bitcoin stocks” include miners, firms that hold bitcoin, exchanges and infrastructure providers and offer indirect exposure to bitcoin; their shares don’t track bitcoin exactly and carry additional operational and regulatory risks.
  • Company notes: IREN (formerly Iris Energy) runs bitcoin mining data centers from Sydney, BitMine focuses on immersion-cooling mining technology (Atlanta), and MarketBeat provides research reports on each ticker for more detail.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of IREN.

IREN, TeraWulf, and BitMine Immersion Technologies are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Bitcoin stocks" are publicly traded companies whose businesses or balance-sheet holdings give investors indirect exposure to Bitcoin's price and ecosystem. This category includes bitcoin miners, firms that hold bitcoin as a reserve asset, crypto exchanges and infrastructure providers, and companies with significant revenue tied to bitcoin-related activities. Because these stocks reflect both company-specific performance and broader equity-market and regulatory factors, their share prices do not track Bitcoin exactly and can carry additional operational and regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IREN Right Now?

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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