Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $12.40. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 784,679 shares trading hands.

Get BTDR alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTDR. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bitdeer Technologies Group from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTDR

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 2.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $224.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $208.25 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 225.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 7,157.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,257 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company's stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Inc NASDAQ: BTDR is a global digital asset mining and computing services provider focused on delivering secure and efficient hashrate solutions to institutional and retail customers. The company leverages its proprietary mining platform to offer hosted mining, hashrate sales and management services, enabling clients to access large-scale mining operations without direct investment in hardware or infrastructure.

Bitdeer’s core offerings include mining hosting services, whereby the firm installs, operates and maintains specialized mining equipment on behalf of customers, and hashrate-as-a-service products that provide fixed-capacity mining power with transparent pricing structures.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bitdeer Technologies Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bitdeer Technologies Group wasn't on the list.

While Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here