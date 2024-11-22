Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Down 3.9% - Here's What Happened

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 13,625,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 23,988,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Get Bitfarms alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

BITF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $937.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 22,000 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bitfarms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bitfarms wasn't on the list.

While Bitfarms currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here