BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $356.8090 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. BJ's Restaurants had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $355.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BJ's Restaurants to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BJ's Restaurants Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 49,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,018. BJ's Restaurants has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $792.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ's Restaurants

In other news, EVP Brian S. Krakower sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $91,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,062 shares in the company, valued at $177,321.86. This represents a 33.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Bradford Richmond purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $636,735. This represents a 5.65% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $110,670 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ's Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,305 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,617 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,749 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,814 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on BJRI

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc is a publicly traded casual dining chain known for its deep‐dish pizzas, California‐style thin crust offerings and in‐house craft beer selections. Operating under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse brand, the company combines a microbrewery concept with full‐service dining, offering an extensive menu that includes appetizers, salads, pasta dishes, sandwiches and the signature Pizookie dessert.

Founded in 1978 in Orange County, California, BJ's Restaurants began as BJ's Chicago Pizzeria, bringing a Chicago‐style pizza experience to the West Coast.

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