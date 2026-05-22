BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 27.55%. BJ's Wholesale Club's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.400-4.600 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from BJ's Wholesale Club's conference call:

BJ’s posted a solid Q1 with net sales up nearly 10%, comparable club sales up 6.3%, and adjusted EBITDA up 4%, while reaffirming full-year guidance for 2%–3% ex-gas comp growth and $4.40–$4.60 EPS .

BJ’s posted a with net sales up nearly 10%, comparable club sales up 6.3%, and adjusted EBITDA up 4%, while reaffirming full-year guidance for and . Membership remained a key growth engine , with fee income up about 10% to a record $132 million, total members at an all-time high, and continued strength in acquisition, retention, and higher-tier penetration.

, with fee income up about 10% to a record $132 million, total members at an all-time high, and continued strength in acquisition, retention, and higher-tier penetration. The company said its gas business drove major traffic and share gains , with comparable gallons up nearly 8% and record member demand as gas prices surged, reinforcing BJ’s value proposition despite volatility.

The company said its , with comparable gallons up nearly 8% and record member demand as gas prices surged, reinforcing BJ’s value proposition despite volatility. New club expansion is progressing ahead of plan , especially in Texas, where membership is running 33% above plan and early openings are being described as among the company’s best ever; BJ’s expects 26 openings over its current two-year plan.

, especially in Texas, where membership is running 33% above plan and early openings are being described as among the company’s best ever; BJ’s expects 26 openings over its current two-year plan. BJ’s continued investing in price and member value, including passing through tariff refunds and improving price gaps, which helped drive roughly 0.5 points of retail deflation and pressured merchandise margins modestly. Management said additional tariff dollars could flow into Q2 and that it will keep balancing margin with value investments.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts: Sign Up

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Down 7.5%

BJ stock traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.30. 1,036,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27. BJ's Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

BJ's Wholesale Club News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BJ's Wholesale Club this week:

Positive Sentiment: BJ's Wholesale Club beat first-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.10 versus $1.04 expected, on revenue of $5.66 billion versus $5.44 billion forecast. Sales rose 9.9% year over year, helped by membership gains, strong traffic, digital sales, and solid demand at its gas stations. Article Title

BJ's Wholesale Club beat first-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.10 versus $1.04 expected, on revenue of $5.66 billion versus $5.44 billion forecast. Sales rose 9.9% year over year, helped by membership gains, strong traffic, digital sales, and solid demand at its gas stations. Positive Sentiment: Fitch assigned BJ's a first-time investment-grade Long Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB, with stable outlook and BBB+ ratings on key credit facilities, signaling stronger financial credibility and potentially lower borrowing costs. Article Title

Fitch assigned BJ's a first-time investment-grade Long Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB, with stable outlook and BBB+ ratings on key credit facilities, signaling stronger financial credibility and potentially lower borrowing costs. Neutral Sentiment: The company lifted FY2026 EPS guidance to $4.40-$4.60, which is still only slightly below Wall Street’s $4.59 estimate, suggesting management is not seeing a major upside surprise beyond the quarter already reported.

The company lifted FY2026 EPS guidance to $4.40-$4.60, which is still only slightly below Wall Street’s $4.59 estimate, suggesting management is not seeing a major upside surprise beyond the quarter already reported. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts had been looking for continued membership growth and traffic momentum, but also noted possible margin pressure and a relatively modest outlook, which may limit the stock’s near-term reaction.

Analysts had been looking for continued membership growth and traffic momentum, but also noted possible margin pressure and a relatively modest outlook, which may limit the stock’s near-term reaction. Negative Sentiment: BJ’s is still trading below recent moving averages and near its 12-month low, and the stock had already been under pressure heading into earnings, so some investors may view the guidance as not strong enough to fully offset broader valuation concerns.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ's Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. VARCOV Co. purchased a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Melius Research lowered shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ's Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BJ's Wholesale Club

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BJ's Wholesale Club, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BJ's Wholesale Club wasn't on the list.

While BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here