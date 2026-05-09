BKV (NYSE:BKV) Announces Earnings Results

BKV (NYSE:BKV - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $432.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $337.64 million. BKV had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 21.71%.

Here are the key takeaways from BKV's conference call:

Upstream outperformed expectations with production ~ 925 MMcfe/d toward the top of guidance, disciplined development capital (~ $82M in Q1) and advanced completions delivering an approximate 20% 180‑day performance uplift.

Upstream outperformed expectations with production ~ toward the top of guidance, disciplined development capital (~ in Q1) and advanced completions delivering an approximate 180‑day performance uplift. Carbon capture is scaling: Cotton Cove commenced commercial sequestration in April (~32k tCO2/yr), Barnett Zero ran >99% uptime and the company targets 1.5 Mtpa injection run rate by 2028 plus a CSG product planned with Gunvor in H2 2026.

Carbon capture is scaling: commenced commercial sequestration in April (~32k tCO2/yr), Barnett Zero ran >99% uptime and the company targets injection run rate by 2028 plus a CSG product planned with Gunvor in H2 2026. Power business consolidation and commercial momentum: consolidated power produced ~ 2,000 GWh (Power JV adj. EBITDA ~$20M) and management has line of sight to up to 1.4 GW incremental capacity via modular units (200 MW), a PUN (up to 750 MW) and a reserved 600 MW CCGT for Temple III.

Power business consolidation and commercial momentum: consolidated power produced ~ (Power JV adj. EBITDA ~$20M) and management has line of sight to up to incremental capacity via modular units (200 MW), a PUN (up to 750 MW) and a reserved CCGT for Temple III. BKV is insourcing gas marketing/trading and expects to fully market its own volumes by mid‑2026, which management says should improve margins and enable integrated gas–power–CCUS commercial solutions.

BKV is insourcing gas marketing/trading and expects to fully market its own volumes by mid‑2026, which management says should improve margins and enable integrated gas–power–CCUS commercial solutions. Strategic power growth increases near‑term capital and financing needs: 2026 power growth capex rose to $280–340M, total net BKV‑funded capex is now expected at $485–635M, and net leverage stands at 2.1x (including ~$562M of power‑related net debt), raising execution and financing risk.

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BKV Stock Performance

Shares of BKV traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. 1,193,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,508. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. BKV has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Insider Activity at BKV

In other news, CFO David Tameron sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $216,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,839,791.75. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric S. Jacobsen sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $774,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 252,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,019.28. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BKV by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 461,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 121,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BKV by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,539 shares of the company's stock worth $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 160,171 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of BKV by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,701 shares of the company's stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BKV in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised BKV from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BKV in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BKV from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on BKV in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKV

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

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