Black Diamond Group (BDIMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0733 per share and revenue of $88.9820 million for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $104.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $114.37 million.

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Black Diamond Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company's 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.71 million, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol BDIMF, is a provider of cloud-based wealth management technology. Its flagship offering, the Black Diamond® Wealth Platform, delivers portfolio accounting, performance reporting, rebalancing, trading and client portal capabilities through a software-as-a-service model. The platform is designed to meet the needs of registered investment advisers, family offices, broker-dealers and institutional asset managers seeking a unified system for portfolio management and client servicing.

The company supports a wide range of account types and investment strategies, incorporating tools for multi-currency accounting, customizable reporting and business intelligence.

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