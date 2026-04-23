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Black Diamond Group (BDIMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Black Diamond Group logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Black Diamond Group will report quarterly results after the market close on Thursday, April 30; analysts expect $0.0733 EPS and $88.98 million in revenue.
  • In the prior quarter (announced Feb. 26) the company missed estimates, reporting $0.08 EPS vs. a $0.12 consensus and $104.86 million in revenue vs. $114.37 million expected, with a net margin of 7.65% and ROE of 9.79%.
  • The stock trades near its 1‑year high (opened $12.66; 1‑year range $5.83–$13.18) with a market cap of about $876.7 million and a P/E of 33.3, while leverage and liquidity are moderate (debt/equity 0.88; current ratio 1.42).
  • Interested in Black Diamond Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0733 per share and revenue of $88.9820 million for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $104.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $114.37 million.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company's 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.71 million, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol BDIMF, is a provider of cloud-based wealth management technology. Its flagship offering, the Black Diamond® Wealth Platform, delivers portfolio accounting, performance reporting, rebalancing, trading and client portal capabilities through a software-as-a-service model. The platform is designed to meet the needs of registered investment advisers, family offices, broker-dealers and institutional asset managers seeking a unified system for portfolio management and client servicing.

The company supports a wide range of account types and investment strategies, incorporating tools for multi-currency accounting, customizable reporting and business intelligence.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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