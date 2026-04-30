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Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Black Diamond Group logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quarterly earnings missed: Black Diamond reported Q EPS of $0.03, missing the consensus $0.07 by $0.04, while delivering a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.79%.
  • Stock and valuation snapshot: Shares were flat at $12.95 with a market cap of $896.8M and a P/E of 34.08, trading within a 52-week range of $5.83–$13.18 and 50/200-day moving averages of $12.02/$11.24.
  • Company profile: Black Diamond is a cloud-based wealth-management SaaS provider offering portfolio accounting, performance reporting, rebalancing, trading and a client portal for RIAs, family offices and other asset managers.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock remained flat at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $896.76 million, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol BDIMF, is a provider of cloud-based wealth management technology. Its flagship offering, the Black Diamond® Wealth Platform, delivers portfolio accounting, performance reporting, rebalancing, trading and client portal capabilities through a software-as-a-service model. The platform is designed to meet the needs of registered investment advisers, family offices, broker-dealers and institutional asset managers seeking a unified system for portfolio management and client servicing.

The company supports a wide range of account types and investment strategies, incorporating tools for multi-currency accounting, customizable reporting and business intelligence.

See Also

Earnings History for Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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