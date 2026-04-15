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Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Black Diamond Group logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up before the open, jumping from $11.48 to an open of $12.51 (about +12.8%), and last traded at $12.50 on light volume (600 shares).
  • The company missed its latest quarter—EPS $0.08 vs. $0.12 expected and revenue $104.9M vs. $114.4M expected—while trading at a PE of 33.16 and a market cap of roughly $865.8M.
  • Black Diamond is a cloud-based wealth-management SaaS provider (Black Diamond® Wealth Platform) serving registered investment advisers, family offices, broker-dealers and institutional asset managers.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BDIMF - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.48, but opened at $12.51. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 600 shares.

Black Diamond Group Stock Up 12.8%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $865.82 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $104.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $114.37 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.65%.

About Black Diamond Group

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol BDIMF, is a provider of cloud-based wealth management technology. Its flagship offering, the Black Diamond® Wealth Platform, delivers portfolio accounting, performance reporting, rebalancing, trading and client portal capabilities through a software-as-a-service model. The platform is designed to meet the needs of registered investment advisers, family offices, broker-dealers and institutional asset managers seeking a unified system for portfolio management and client servicing.

The company supports a wide range of account types and investment strategies, incorporating tools for multi-currency accounting, customizable reporting and business intelligence.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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