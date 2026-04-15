Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Black Diamond Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BDIMF - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.48, but opened at $12.51. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 600 shares.

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Black Diamond Group Stock Up 12.8%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $865.82 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $104.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $114.37 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.65%.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol BDIMF, is a provider of cloud-based wealth management technology. Its flagship offering, the Black Diamond® Wealth Platform, delivers portfolio accounting, performance reporting, rebalancing, trading and client portal capabilities through a software-as-a-service model. The platform is designed to meet the needs of registered investment advisers, family offices, broker-dealers and institutional asset managers seeking a unified system for portfolio management and client servicing.

The company supports a wide range of account types and investment strategies, incorporating tools for multi-currency accounting, customizable reporting and business intelligence.

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