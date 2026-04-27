Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Black Diamond Group logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gapped up: Shares opened at $13.11 vs. a prior close of $12.53 and were trading above both the 50‑day ($11.96) and 200‑day ($11.19) moving averages, although only 100 shares changed hands.
  • Earnings miss: The company reported Q4 EPS of $0.08 (vs. $0.12 expected) and revenue of $104.86M (vs. $114.37M expected), with a net margin of 7.65% and ROE of 9.79%.
  • Fundamentals: Market capitalization is about $907.9M with a P/E of 34.5, debt/equity of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42, reflecting moderate leverage and liquidity.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BDIMF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $13.11. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $907.87 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business's 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $104.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $114.37 million.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol BDIMF, is a provider of cloud-based wealth management technology. Its flagship offering, the Black Diamond® Wealth Platform, delivers portfolio accounting, performance reporting, rebalancing, trading and client portal capabilities through a software-as-a-service model. The platform is designed to meet the needs of registered investment advisers, family offices, broker-dealers and institutional asset managers seeking a unified system for portfolio management and client servicing.

The company supports a wide range of account types and investment strategies, incorporating tools for multi-currency accounting, customizable reporting and business intelligence.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Black Diamond Group Right Now?

Before you consider Black Diamond Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Black Diamond Group wasn't on the list.

While Black Diamond Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Weiss Ratings just flagged 10 must-sell stocks - here's why
Weiss Ratings just flagged 10 must-sell stocks - here's why
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines