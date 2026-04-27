Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Black Diamond Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BDIMF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $13.11. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

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Black Diamond Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $907.87 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business's 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $104.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $114.37 million.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol BDIMF, is a provider of cloud-based wealth management technology. Its flagship offering, the Black Diamond® Wealth Platform, delivers portfolio accounting, performance reporting, rebalancing, trading and client portal capabilities through a software-as-a-service model. The platform is designed to meet the needs of registered investment advisers, family offices, broker-dealers and institutional asset managers seeking a unified system for portfolio management and client servicing.

The company supports a wide range of account types and investment strategies, incorporating tools for multi-currency accounting, customizable reporting and business intelligence.

Further Reading

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