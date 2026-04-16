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Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Trading 12% Higher - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Black Diamond Group logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 12% to $12.51 during mid-day trading, but the move occurred on very thin volume (just 100 shares, about a 97% decline from the average session volume), suggesting the spike may not reflect broad market interest.
  • Black Diamond missed expectations in its most recent quarter, reporting EPS of $0.08 vs. $0.12 expected and revenue of $104.86M vs. $114.37M expected, with a net margin of 7.65% and ROE of 9.79%.
  • The company is a cloud-based wealth-management SaaS provider (Black Diamond Wealth Platform) with a market cap of $859.69M and a P/E of 32.92; its liquidity ratios are current and quick at 1.42 and debt-to-equity is 0.88.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BDIMF - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $859.69 million, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $104.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $114.37 million.

About Black Diamond Group

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol BDIMF, is a provider of cloud-based wealth management technology. Its flagship offering, the Black Diamond® Wealth Platform, delivers portfolio accounting, performance reporting, rebalancing, trading and client portal capabilities through a software-as-a-service model. The platform is designed to meet the needs of registered investment advisers, family offices, broker-dealers and institutional asset managers seeking a unified system for portfolio management and client servicing.

The company supports a wide range of account types and investment strategies, incorporating tools for multi-currency accounting, customizable reporting and business intelligence.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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