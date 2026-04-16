Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Trading 12% Higher - Should You Buy?

Black Diamond Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BDIMF - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

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Black Diamond Group Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $859.69 million, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $104.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $114.37 million.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol BDIMF, is a provider of cloud-based wealth management technology. Its flagship offering, the Black Diamond® Wealth Platform, delivers portfolio accounting, performance reporting, rebalancing, trading and client portal capabilities through a software-as-a-service model. The platform is designed to meet the needs of registered investment advisers, family offices, broker-dealers and institutional asset managers seeking a unified system for portfolio management and client servicing.

The company supports a wide range of account types and investment strategies, incorporating tools for multi-currency accounting, customizable reporting and business intelligence.

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