Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB) Shares Up 2.1% - Time to Buy?

Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB - Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 449,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 596,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

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Black Rock Coffee Bar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Black Rock Coffee Bar this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clearly positive company-specific developments were reported in the last 24-36 hours.

No clearly positive company-specific developments were reported in the last 24-36 hours. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Schall, Johnson Fistel, Levi & Korsinsky, and others, issued reminders about the ongoing securities class action and the August 17, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Schall, Johnson Fistel, Levi & Korsinsky, and others, issued reminders about the ongoing securities class action and the August 17, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline. Neutral Sentiment: Fresh coverage from Hagens Berman and others reiterated that the lawsuit centers on IPO-era disclosure claims and seeks to represent investors who bought shares traceable to the September 2025 offering. Article Title

Fresh coverage from Hagens Berman and others reiterated that the lawsuit centers on IPO-era disclosure claims and seeks to represent investors who bought shares traceable to the September 2025 offering. Negative Sentiment: The repeated lawsuit headlines may keep investor sentiment weak by highlighting potential legal exposure, reputational damage, and uncertainty around the company’s IPO disclosures. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRCB

Black Rock Coffee Bar Trading Up 2.1%

The firm has a market cap of $416.50 million and a PE ratio of 832.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.45 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Clay Howard Geyer bought 45,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $293,470.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 57,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,845.80. This represents a 360.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ryan Schmidt bought 7,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,558. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,698,923 shares of company stock valued at $73,357,952. 32.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Rock Coffee Bar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Black Rock Coffee Bar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,896 shares of the company's stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Company Profile

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward - One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

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