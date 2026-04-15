Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Downgraded by Zacks Research to "Hold"

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore set a $55.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $56.25.

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Blackbaud Stock Down 0.8%

BLKB stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $74.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 175.57%. The firm had revenue of $295.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 15,462 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $717,900.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,231.08. The trade was a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $100,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 135,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,403.88. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 39,801 shares of company stock worth $1,893,874 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amicus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Blackbaud by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,070 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Blackbaud by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,583 shares of the technology company's stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company's main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

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