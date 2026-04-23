Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Trading Down 8.7% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) fell 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.95 and last traded at $35.85. 110,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 516,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLKB. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Blackbaud from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Blackbaud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Stock Down 8.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.88.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.71 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 175.57%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 14,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $681,147.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,196.28. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 15,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $717,900.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,260,231.08. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 39,801 shares of company stock worth $1,893,874 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 589.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company's stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company's main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

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