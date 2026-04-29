Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.150-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

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Blackbaud Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. Blackbaud has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business's fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.09.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $997.92. Blackbaud had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 175.57%. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Blackbaud from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 target price on Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore set a $55.00 price target on Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Blackbaud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLKB

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $100,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 135,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,762,403.88. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 15,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $717,900.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,231.08. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,874. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,419 shares of the technology company's stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 9.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,730 shares of the technology company's stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 10,492 shares of the technology company's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company's main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

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