BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

BB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.60 to $4.40 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.88.

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BlackBerry Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm had revenue of $157.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $106,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,903 shares in the company, valued at $337,854.68. This trade represents a 23.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 27,066 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $96,354.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 899,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,200,959.76. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,171 shares of company stock valued at $260,489. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V2 Financial group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 6.8% in the first quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 10.3% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,434 shares of the company's stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 128,998 shares of the company's stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 48.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,487 shares of the company's stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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