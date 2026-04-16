BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Trading 8.6% Higher - What's Next?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) shares were up 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.4650. Approximately 10,385,903 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 8,075,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.60 to $4.40 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Read Our Latest Report on BB

BlackBerry Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.70.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.27 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. BlackBerry has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In related news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $106,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,903 shares in the company, valued at $337,854.68. This represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 27,066 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $96,354.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 899,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,959.76. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,171 shares of company stock worth $260,489. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,991,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,935,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,334,000 after buying an additional 142,924 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,799,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,116,000 after buying an additional 209,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,584,564 shares of the company's stock worth $27,253,000 after acquiring an additional 980,359 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,051,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,355,000 after acquiring an additional 972,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company's stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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