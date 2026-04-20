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BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
BlackBerry logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BlackBerry hit a new 52-week high of C$7.33 on Monday, trading up about 11.6% from the prior close on volume of roughly 2.75 million shares.
  • TD Securities raised its rating to "hold" on Dec. 22 and MarketBeat shows a consensus analyst rating of Hold.
  • The company has a C$4.35 billion market cap with mixed fundamentals — a very high P/E of 82.22 and PEG of 0.06, solid liquidity (current ratio 2.12, quick ratio 1.49), but elevated leverage (debt/equity 2.52) and a low beta (0.04).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: BBRY's stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.33 and last traded at C$7.33, with a volume of 2746802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on BB

BlackBerry Trading Up 11.6%

The firm has a market cap of C$4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.47.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and protection to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government, as well as embedded software to the automotive, medical, and industrial markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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