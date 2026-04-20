BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: BBRY's stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.33 and last traded at C$7.33, with a volume of 2746802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.63.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on BB

BlackBerry Trading Up 11.6%

The firm has a market cap of C$4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.47.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and protection to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government, as well as embedded software to the automotive, medical, and industrial markets.

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