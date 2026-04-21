Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Blackfinch Spring VCT had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 22.18%.

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Blackfinch Spring VCT Price Performance

Shares of LON BFSP opened at GBX 86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.60 million and a P/E ratio of 43.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 90.67. Blackfinch Spring VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 86.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 99.

About Blackfinch Spring VCT

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

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