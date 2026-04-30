Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.98 and last traded at C$8.96, with a volume of 59493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.93.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLN shares. TD lowered Blackline Safety from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Ventum Financial lowered Blackline Safety from a "buy" rating to a "tender" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Blackline Safety from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.38 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$9.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.03. The stock has a market cap of C$777.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Blackline Safety had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 6.83%.The firm had revenue of C$38.85 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 161 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, the company ensure that help is never too far away.

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