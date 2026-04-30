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Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Blackline Safety logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Blackline Safety shares hit C$8.98 (last C$8.96), trading above both the 50‑day (C$7.58) and 200‑day (C$7.03) moving averages and close to the consensus target of C$9.23.
  • Mixed analyst view with an overall "Hold": Several analysts lowered ratings (TD, Ventum, Raymond James) while price targets were nudged around C$9.00–C$9.38; MarketBeat shows two Buys, two Holds and one Sell, averaging to a "Hold."
  • Profitability and balance-sheet snapshot: The company remains unprofitable (negative EPS, P/E -74.42, negative net margin) despite C$38.85M quarterly revenue, a market cap ~C$777M and strong liquidity (quick ratio 3.09, current ratio 2.02).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.98 and last traded at C$8.96, with a volume of 59493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLN shares. TD lowered Blackline Safety from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Ventum Financial lowered Blackline Safety from a "buy" rating to a "tender" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Blackline Safety from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.38 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$9.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.03. The stock has a market cap of C$777.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Blackline Safety had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 6.83%.The firm had revenue of C$38.85 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 161 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, the company ensure that help is never too far away.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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