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BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund logo with Finance background
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Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.30 and traded as high as $11.36. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 25,633 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Down 0.1%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,392 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,743 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 74,171 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 168,799 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,031 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund NYSE: MPA is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from regular U.S. federal and Pennsylvania personal income taxes, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing in municipal securities that are issued by or for the benefit of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and its political subdivisions.

In managing its portfolio, the fund typically allocates at least 80% of its assets to investment-grade municipal bonds issued within Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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