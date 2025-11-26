Free Trial
Black Friday: Get 5 Weeks of Best-in-Class Tools for Just $5
Lock In the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading Up 7.5% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Blackrock Silver logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 7.5% to C$0.72 (intraday high C$0.73) on Wednesday, with about 697,371 shares traded—roughly 22% below the stock's average daily volume.
  • Insider buying: 2176423 Ontario Ltd. and Eric Sprott were reported to have purchased 781,704 shares each at C$0.68 on Sept. 11, increasing insider holdings to 48,121,923 shares and bringing total insider ownership to 17.84%.
  • Blackrock Silver is a silver‑gold explorer (flagship Tonopah West project in Nevada) with a market cap of ~C$239M, a negative P/E of -9.0, and 50/200‑day simple moving averages of C$0.74 and C$0.60 respectively.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC - Get Free Report) rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 697,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 899,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Blackrock Silver Trading Up 7.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$238.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 8.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 781,704 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$531,558.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,121,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$32,722,907.64. This trade represents a 1.65% increase in their position. Also, insider Eric Sprott purchased 781,704 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$531,558.72. Following the purchase, the insider owned 48,121,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$32,722,907.64. This trade represents a 1.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. 17.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Blackrock Silver Right Now?

Before you consider Blackrock Silver, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blackrock Silver wasn't on the list.

While Blackrock Silver currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
[How To] Claim Your Pre-IPO Stake In SpaceX!
[How To] Claim Your Pre-IPO Stake In SpaceX!
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
By Chris Markoch | November 21, 2025
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
tc pixel
Buy this Gold Stock Before The New Year
Buy this Gold Stock Before The New Year
From Golden Portfolio (Ad)
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines