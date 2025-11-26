Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading Up 7.5% - What's Next?

Get Blackrock Silver alerts: Sign Up

Blackrock Silver Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. ( CVE:BRC Get Free Report ) rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 697,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 899,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$238.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 8.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 781,704 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$531,558.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,121,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$32,722,907.64. This trade represents a 1.65% increase in their position. Also, insider Eric Sprott purchased 781,704 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$531,558.72. Following the purchase, the insider owned 48,121,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$32,722,907.64. This trade represents a 1.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. 17.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Blackrock Silver, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blackrock Silver wasn't on the list.

While Blackrock Silver currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here