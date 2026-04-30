BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share and revenue of $27.5980 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.13 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 65.93% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. On average, analysts expect BlackSky Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE BKSY opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKSY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackSky Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackSky Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BlackSky Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,072,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,697,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,208,000 after purchasing an additional 123,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 386,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 343.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 432,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company's stock.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

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