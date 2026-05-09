BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.45), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.60 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 89.07% and a negative return on equity of 72.20%.

Here are the key takeaways from BlackSky Technology's conference call:

Gen-3 inflection — Four Gen‑3 satellites are operational (4th launched in March and commissioned within days), and the company is on track for at least eight Gen‑3s on orbit this year, enabling daily 35 cm revisit rates and expanded high‑resolution capacity.

inflection — Four Gen‑3 satellites are operational (4th launched in March and commissioned within days), and the company is on track for at least eight Gen‑3s on orbit this year, enabling daily 35 cm revisit rates and expanded high‑resolution capacity. The company raised full‑year revenue guidance to $130–$150M and adjusted EBITDA to $12–$24M, and expects >50% growth in space‑based intelligence & AI services to a >$100M annual run rate with roughly 80% gross margins for that segment.

to $130–$150M and adjusted EBITDA to $12–$24M, and expects >50% growth in space‑based intelligence & AI services to a >$100M annual run rate with roughly 80% gross margins for that segment. Backlog and wins strengthened — up to $160M in contract awards year‑to‑date, backlog of about $351M as of March 31 (≈$380M including early‑April contracts), and a new customer‑funded award of up to $99M with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory for advanced optical payload development.

Q1 and liquidity — Q1 revenue was $20.8M with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.1M, but the company finished the quarter with $117.5M in cash/restricted cash/short‑term investments and total liquidity >$195M while keeping CapEx guidance at $50–$60M.

Product differentiation — Proprietary AI operational in the Spectra platform delivers imagery plus analytics in under ~40 minutes, processing millions of detections and driving conversion of pilots into 7‑ and 8‑figure subscriptions, with strong international demand.

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BlackSky Technology Trading Up 22.8%

Shares of NYSE:BKSY traded up $7.34 on Friday, hitting $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,256,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,984. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.44.

Key Headlines Impacting BlackSky Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackSky Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKSY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackSky Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.40.

View Our Latest Report on BKSY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,072,543 shares of the company's stock worth $38,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,697,683 shares of the company's stock worth $34,208,000 after purchasing an additional 123,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,019 shares of the company's stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 386,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,490 shares of the company's stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 343.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,729 shares of the company's stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 432,023 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

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