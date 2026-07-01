Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.8750.

Several research firms have commented on BXSL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $24.50 to $23.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert J. Bass purchased 2,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,861.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 25,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $597,546.60. This trade represents a 9.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 45,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 25,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtrion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Valtrion Capital Management LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company's stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

BXSL stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $32.81.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.26%.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund NYSE: BXSL is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Blackstone Credit, the credit-oriented business of Blackstone Inc Launched in May 2020, BXSL seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund raises capital from institutional and retail investors and deploys it into a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans and other credit instruments.

The fund’s principal investment focus is on first-lien senior secured loans and unitranche debt extended to middle-market companies across North America.

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