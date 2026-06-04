Blake Borgeson Sells 30,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,169,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,705,095.84. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Blake Borgeson sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $105,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.80. 38,573,526 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,309,813. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 842.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,187,759 shares of the company's stock worth $192,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,333,888 shares of the company's stock worth $103,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $23,473,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,316,856 shares of the company's stock worth $152,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $7,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company's stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: RXRX is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

Further Reading

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