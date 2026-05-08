Block (NYSE:XYZ) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.83% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Block from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.09.

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Block Price Performance

Shares of XYZ stock traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Block has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $82.50.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 5.40%.The firm's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Block will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 268,169 shares in the company, valued at $20,112,675. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 3,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $225,422.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 231,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,664,323.42. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,393. 11.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Block by 35.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,637 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Block by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 149,381 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 54,081 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company's stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Block by 1,120.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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