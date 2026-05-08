Block (NYSE:XYZ) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $70.14, but opened at $75.63. Block shares last traded at $73.9690, with a volume of 2,495,063 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS.

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Key Block News

Here are the key news stories impacting Block this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XYZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Block from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Block from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 268,169 shares in the company, valued at $20,112,675. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 30,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,318,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 500,816 shares in the company, valued at $37,561,200. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,393. Company insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 24.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 179,271 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth approximately $5,383,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth approximately $5,400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 2,385.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,358 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,255,000 after purchasing an additional 587,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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