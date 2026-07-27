Block's (XYZ) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the technology company's stock. BTIG Research's price target indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XYZ. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Block from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Block to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Block from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.84.

Get Block alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Block

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $77.19 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $84.08.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,467,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 557,654 shares in the company, valued at $44,612,320. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $470,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,838,672 shares in the company, valued at $144,059,951.20. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,300 shares of company stock valued at $24,742,756. Insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Block by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,682,854 shares of the technology company's stock worth $203,897,000 after purchasing an additional 172,848 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Block, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Block wasn't on the list.

While Block currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here