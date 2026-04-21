Bloom Energy (BE) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $531.2850 million for the quarter. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business's revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bloom Energy Price Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $218.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of -573.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $229.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $68.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $144.27.

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Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $1,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $24,529,193.48. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $5,628,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 140,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,682,995.16. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,092 shares of company stock worth $78,564,475. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,068,000 after buying an additional 2,511,426 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after buying an additional 1,530,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bloom Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,042,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,465,000 after purchasing an additional 114,866 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,274,000 after purchasing an additional 50,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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