Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Down 3.7% - What's Next?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $248.58 and last traded at $253.74. Approximately 8,581,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 11,059,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.61.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

View Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Down 3.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5,073.79 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business's 50-day moving average is $234.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $3,088,328.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 190,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,502,176.85. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 323,777 shares of company stock valued at $71,485,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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