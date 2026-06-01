Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 4.4% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $270.00 and last traded at $272.4150. 10,232,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 11,132,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.00.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $285.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Down 4.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,447.21 and a beta of 3.74.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,039,385.20. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $712,367.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 135,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,049,457.94. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 268,777 shares of company stock valued at $55,112,564 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company's stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,382 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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