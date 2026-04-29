Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $231.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.10% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $130.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.95.

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Bloom Energy Trading Up 27.0%

BE stock traded up $61.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.41. 19,662,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,381,381. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a PE ratio of -756.34, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.18. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $290.50.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $531.29 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,189,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,277,730. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 455,092 shares of company stock worth $78,564,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 59,519 shares of the company's stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 135,000 shares of the company's stock worth $18,291,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company's stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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