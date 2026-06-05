Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 9% - Time to Sell?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) shares were down 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $252.08 and last traded at $265.0110. Approximately 11,370,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 11,080,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.37.

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Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Down 9.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $231.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,299.16 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Bloom Energy's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 323,777 shares of company stock valued at $71,485,514 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $402,494,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $347,560,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock worth $289,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,683,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 20,074.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,687,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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