Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.68 and traded as high as C$11.40. Blue Moon Metals shares last traded at C$10.58, with a volume of 105,130 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Blue Moon Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Haywood Capital set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Blue Moon Metals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOON

Blue Moon Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$854.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.56.

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

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