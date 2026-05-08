Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock's current price.

OBDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised Blue Owl Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Blue Owl Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.57.

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Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.64. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.02 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 20.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 171,374 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 610.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,235 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,925,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company's stock.

Blue Owl Capital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Capital this week:

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation NYSE: OBDC is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit‐investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company's investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first‐lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

Further Reading

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